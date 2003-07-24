Bill tackles DTV roadblocks

Congress would force the Federal Communications Commission to quickly approve standards for plug-and-play cable-ready sets and set minimum receiver standards and broadcast-transmission levels under a digital-television bill introduced by Reps. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) and Rick Bouche (D-Va.) Wednesday.

"Our legislation breaks the logjam" between broadcasters, cable and equipment makers, and it "is vital for the transition to bring digital television to consumers," Boucher said.