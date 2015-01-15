Bill Kurtis to Host Daily Program on Decades

Bill Kurtis, famed TV anchor and host, will host the original series Through the Decades on the new multicast net Decades. The retrospective hour-long show debuts in May.

Created by Weigel Broadcasting, Decades will air on CBS-owned stations and affiliate partners, starting in the second quarter. Through the Decades is “an original informational and entertainment series,” says Weigel, “that will tap the resources of the CBS News and Entertainment Tonight archives to let viewers experience a different year or day, trend or event through the unique lens of Decades.”

An anchor, producer, narrator and author, Kurtis anchored at CBS-owned WBBM Chicago and at CBS Morning News. He also hosted several true crime shows on A&E, and even narrated the Anchorman films.

“I’m excited about the possibilities ahead and am delighted to participate in this fantastic opportunity to define the digital ‘age’ with new and innovative programming,” said Kurtis.

Airing classics such as I Love Lucy and Happy Days, Decades bills itself as “the ultimate TV time machine.”