Bill to give rural broadbanders tax breaks

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) and 32 Senate cosponsors last week introduced a bill that would give tax breaks to companies who roll out broadband services in rural and underserved areas, such as inner cities.

The bill would give a 10% tax credit to any company offering services at speeds of 1.5 megabits per second and a 20% tax credit to any company offering services offering services at speeds of 22 mbps. Although satellite companies are among the most likely candidates to offer broadband services, costs toward satellite launches would not be eligible for the credit until Jan. 1, 2006.

Rockefeller was a strong proponent of the bill last session, but it didn't pass.

- Paige Albiniak