Bill Gates to Headline CES

Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates will once again hit a Las Vegas stage this January at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), show organizer the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) announced Thursday.

Gates, who has previously used CES to preview new Microsoft products such as the Xbox game console and the Windows Vista operating system, will deliver a pre-show keynote address on Sunday, January 6, 2008, at 6:30 p.m., in advance of the official exhibition which runs from January 7-10,. 2008.

Other CES headliners include Toshihiro Sakamoto, president of Panasonic AVC Networks Company, who will give an opening keynote on Monday morning, January 7, and Paul Otellini, CEO of Intel Corp., who will deliver a keynote address later that afternoon. All CES keynote addresses will take place at The Venetian hotel’s Palazzo Ballroom.

"Bill Gates, Toshihiro Sakamoto and Paul Otellini are industry pioneers who have revolutionized the consumer technology industry through innovative and ground-breaking ideas," said CEA president and CEO Gary Shapiro in a statement. "We look forward to hearing their visions for the future of consumer technology, particularly the impact new consumer technology products will have on digital content and services."