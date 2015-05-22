Bill Evans Promoted to GM Post at WSYR Syracuse

Bill Evans has been named VP and general manager of Nexstar-owned WSYR Syracuse. He’s been the station's director of sales, and the top spot opened up when Theresa Underwood was upped to senior VP within the Nexstar group April 1.

“Bill is a highly respected leader who has built exceptional, deeply engaged sales teams,” said Underwood. “Throughout his career he has demonstrated a results-oriented and entrepreneurial approach and we are confident that his valuable management and relationship building expertise will enhance the dominant leadership position of our broadcasting and digital media operations in Syracuse.”

Evans has put in nearly two decades at WSYR, starting in 1996 as a local account executive. An ABC affiliate, it is the market leader in DMA No. 84.

“In my new role, I will leverage the management and marketing experience I have garnered over my career to further grow the operations while delivering excellent results and superior levels of service to our local viewers and advertisers,” he said. “I welcome this new opportunity at Nexstar and working with the exceptional team of broadcasters at our Central New York station and digital operations as we continue our work in developing local viewership and enhancing the effectiveness and value of our marketing platforms.”