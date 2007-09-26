Bill Clinton Back on Fox News Channel

One year after his finger-pointing skirmish with Chris Wallace, Bill Clinton will return to Fox News Channel. This time, he will sit down with Greta Van Susteren.

In New York for the Clinton Global Initiative, the former president will discuss his bipartisan nonprofit initiative, as well as his new book, Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World -- and, of course, his wife's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Van Susteren's interview with Clinton will air Thursday at 10 p.m. on On the Record with Greta Van Susteren.