Bill bonanza

Ten low-power television stations, most owned by the same company, would be permitted to offer two-way wireless Internet services under a pilot program approved by the Senate Commerce Committee last week.

The plan allows 10 specified LPTV stations to offer two-way services as long as there is no interference with existing full-power stations. Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.), the bill's sponsor, said the new service is necessary to ensure that rural areas and inner cities are able to get interactive broadband services. Six of the participating stations are or will be owned by Accelernet. The other stations are Accelernet investors.

Two of the stations are in Burns' home state-kphe and k34fi in Bozeman. The others are in Houston; Tampa and Jacksonville, Fla.; Albany, N.Y.; Honolulu; Phoenix; Richmond, Va.; and Nashville, Tenn.