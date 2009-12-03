Bill Allowing More Than Two FCC Commissioners to Meet Privately Introduced

Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.) has introduced a bill to allow

more than two FCC commissioners to meet privately, so long as there is at least

one commissioner from each party in the room and the meeting's content is

disclosed to the public.





A number of commissioners have argued for letting

commissioners get together to discuss issues, an issue on which former

Republican Chairman Kevin Martin and currentDemocratic Commissioner Michael Copps agreed.





Currently, sunshine rules prevent more than two

commissioners meeting in person outside of public meetings. That is because all

meetings of federal agencies must be open if there is a quorum present, and

since the FCC has five members, three represents a quorum.



The restriction has led to e-mail or staff-emissary

exchanges or a series of one-on-one meetings.





H.R. 4167, the Federal Communications Commission

Collaboration Act, would expire after five years, so it would have to be

reauthorized if Congress concluded it had been beneficial.





Back when Martin ran the commission, Stupak vetted FCC

processes as chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee Subcommittee

on Oversight and Investigation. That commission was notable for long delays in

meeting start-times as commissioners communicated changes and ferried questions

about controversial items via staffers or written communications.





A spokesman for FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski was

unavailable for comment.



FCC Commissioner Michael Copps seemed nearly giddy over the prospect: "I am

thrilled by Congressman Bart Stupak's introduction of the Federal

Communications Commission Collaboration Act. If there was only one action we

could take to reform the FCC, this would be my choice."





Seconding that was veteran communications policy consultant

Jerry Udwin. "Congressman Stupak's bill couldn't have come at a

better time," he said. "The current FCC commissioners face

a huge load of tremendously important, complicated and often interrelated

issues. Enactment of H.R. 4167 would lighten that load by enabling the commissioners

to meet more often and informally. They could exchange ideas directly and

move forward on the issues more efficiently, swiftly and collegially.

And, the bill carefully protects transparency at the Commission. The

sooner it can be enacted the better--to help get the Commission's work done for

all of the interested parties and, most importantly, for the public."



