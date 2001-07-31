Bill aims to keep production in U.S.

A handful of senators introduced a piece of legislation Tuesday aimed at

keeping film and TV production within the United States.

The U.S. Independent Film and Television Production Incentive Act of 2001 is

looking to get tax relief for productions that stay home -- especially

low-budget films and episodic TV.

The Senate bill would provide a wage-tax credit for productions with total

wage costs between $200,000 and $10 million. The amount of the credit, in most

cases, would be 25 percent of the first $25,000 in qualified wages per

employee.

'Over the past decade, production of American film and TV projects has fled

our borders for foreign locations -- a migration that results in a massive loss

for the U.S. economy,' said Sen. Blanche Lambert Lincoln (D-Ark.), who

introduced the bill. It's co-sponsored by Sens. John Breaux (D-La.), Richard

Durbin (D-Ill.), Mary Landrieu (D-La.) and Olympia Snowe (R-Maine).

The most recent government survey said film and TV production generate more

than $50 billion per year for the U.S. economy.

The bill is backed by the large Hollywood guilds, including the Screen Actors

Guild, the Directors Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts and

Sciences.