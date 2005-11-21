Biggest Loser a Winner For NBC
By Ben Grossman
NBC said Monday it will bring reality series The Biggest Loser back for a third season.
The show has performed well for NBC Tuesday at 8, where it has averaged a 3.6/10 in adults 18-49 and 8.8 million viewers.
The show consistently finishes second to CBS’ NCIS in the time period in the demo, but wins the slot in adults 18-34.
The series is set for its two-hour, live season finale next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The show is from Reveille LLC, 25/7 Productions, 3 Ball Productions and NBC Universal Television Studio and executive produced by Ben Silverman, Dave Broome, JD Roth, John Foy, and Todd A. Nelson.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.