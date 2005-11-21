Biggest Loser a Winner For NBC

NBC said Monday it will bring reality series The Biggest Loser back for a third season.

The show has performed well for NBC Tuesday at 8, where it has averaged a 3.6/10 in adults 18-49 and 8.8 million viewers.

The show consistently finishes second to CBS’ NCIS in the time period in the demo, but wins the slot in adults 18-34.

The series is set for its two-hour, live season finale next Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The show is from Reveille LLC, 25/7 Productions, 3 Ball Productions and NBC Universal Television Studio and executive produced by Ben Silverman, Dave Broome, JD Roth, John Foy, and Todd A. Nelson.