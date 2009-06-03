‘Biggest Loser’ To Receive NATPE’s Innovator Award At LATV Fest

NBC’s reality series The Biggest Loser is being honored with NATPE’s second annual Innovator Award at the LATV Fest July 8. The award recognizes “outstanding achievement in nonscripted programming,” as well as passion and leadership in programming.



“The Biggest Loser is an inspiring example of television’s ability to touch the lives of viewers in a positive way that can have significant impact on their lives,” said NATPE President and CEO Rick Feldman, in a statement.



The show brings together contestants from around the country who are looking to lose weight with approved weight-loss skills and resources that help them transform their bodies.



This season, the show partnered with General Mills and Feeding America for the Pound for Pound challenge, a community service initiative that delivered a pound of groceries to a local food bank for every pound a viewer pledged to lose. More than three million pounds of groceries are being delivered to local food banks thanks to the challenge.



Accepting the award at the LATV Fest cocktail reception will be executive producers J.D. Roth, Mark Koops and Dave Broome.

