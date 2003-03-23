Bigger, longer South Park

Always looking to do something a little more outrageous, Comedy Central executives are planning to air the South Park movie the way its subtitle implies: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, complete with the colorful language sprinkled throughout the theatrical film.

Yes, that would include the song "Uncle F_____" and even Saddam Hussein waving a sexual aid at his gay lover, Satan.

If Comedy finalizes a deal, the movie is slated to run July 4 at midnight EST, presumably to steer clear of children and in the hopes that family TV activists go to sleep early.

Since Comedy has traditionally had looser standards and practices than pretty much any other basic-cable network, "Our audience expects us to do this," one executive said.

The big problems: DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. The DBS services carry only Comedy Central's East Coast feed, so even a midnight airing would show up at 9 p.m. in homes on the West Coast. (Of course, the foul-mouthed weekly series airs at 7 p.m. in those homes already.)

The network plans to run ample alerts about the language and content.