Bigger is better, says Comcast's Roberts

Comcast Corp. president Brian Roberts was in Washington, D.C., Monday, as his

company undergoes regulatory scrutiny over its planned acquisition of AT&T

Broadband.

In a speech to telecommunications lawyers, he laid out some ambitious plans

for what would put him atop the country's largest cable MSO if the deal wins

regulatory approval.

Bolstered by the market strength of the merged companies, he said

Comcast/AT&T would be in a better position to roll out new services such as

video-on-demand, high-definition television and home networking.

In addition to traditional pay-per-view sports programming, Comcast aims to

start a subscription service that will allow customers access to a season's

worth of a program's episodes on-demand. 'This will give you access to every

episode anytime you want,' Roberts told the federal communications bar.

Roberts said every cable and broadcast network will be offered server space

for 750 hours of programming they choose. 'We think making television more

convenient and more fun is going to be a win-win proposition for everyone,' he

added.

HDTV will become a staple not only for Comcast systems, but also for the

company's regional sports networks, he added.

Finally, beefing up home-networking capabilities will give customers more

options for phone and broadband Internet service, he said.