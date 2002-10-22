Big Time gives poor show
Turner Network Television's latest original movie, Big Time, was a big disappointment in its
Oct. 20 premiere.
Big Time -- the story of the early days of the TV industry in New York -- mustered a 0.7 rating for its debut and a 0.5 for a 10 p.m. repeat,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
The premiere rating is less than one-half TNT's 1.6 prime time average for last
week.
Successful TNT movies can draw mammoth ratings, like a 9.6 for 2001 hit
Crossfire Trail and a 6.8 for last Christmas' offering, Call Me
Claus.
