`Big Three' revenues up in 3Q

Total revenues were up in the third quarter for the 'Big Three' broadcast

networks, helped by big gains in the sports category and prime time.

Sports also gets the credit for year-to-date increases over 2001, which

continue to be attributable to this past February's Olympic Games.

ABC, CBS and NBC combined for total gross revenues from time sales of

$2,369,137,000 for the third quarter, up 7.5 percent versus the third quarter of

2001, according to Ernst & Young LLP figures released by the Broadcast Cable

Financial Management Association.

The quarter helped to send revenues into positive territory versus the same

period last year. Combined total revenues year to date are $9,046,910,000, up

1.57 percent over the same time last year.

The biggest third-quarter increase was recorded by sports, with revenues of

$380,221,000, up about $90 million, or 31.6 percent.

Prime time was up 8.8 percent in the quarter to $1,313,053,000; morning was

up 9.5 percent to $157,197,000; late-night was flat at $139,459,000; and daytime

was down 2.1 percent to $233,998,000.

Children was down 13.5 percent to $412,142,000, and news was the biggest

loser, off 22.5 percent to $133,067,000, with revenue down more than $38

million.

BCFM said the Winter Olympics continued to 'prop up' the year-to-date

numbers. Sports is up 39.6 percent, or $667 million, for the year to

$2,349,148,000, while prime time is down 6.9 percent to $4,507,041,000,

late-night is down 5.2 percent to $473,463,000, daytime is off 10.6 percent to

$713,720,000, news is down 14.35 percent to $435,492,000 and children is way

down (20.8 percent) to $35,102,000.

Morning is the only daypart that gained year-to-date, but it is up only a

tenth of a percent to $532,944,000.