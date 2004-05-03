'Big Three' Net Revs Up 11%

Net advertising revenues for ABC, CBS and NBC were up almost 11% to $2.94 billion for the first quarter of 2004, according to figures collected from the "Big Three" by accounting firm Ernst & Young and released by the Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association.

All dayparts were up compared to the first quarter 2003 except for the network evening newscasts, which were essentially flat from a year ago at $129 million.

Prime time was up 11% to $1.52 billion, while the biggest gainers were the morning news shows, which collectively posted a 21% gain to $202 million.

Sports was up 9% to $692 million and daytime was up 7% to $217 million. Late night was up 14% to $167 million.