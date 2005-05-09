Big Three Fight Indecency

Three of the Big Four broadcast networks—NBC, Fox and

CBS—have funded a new coalition called

TV Watch to promote parental content controls

as preferable to a government crackdown on indecency.

The organized effort is significant because, like the broadcast industry

as a whole, the networks have typically limited their defense of racy

programming to the courts and the FCC rather

than engaging parents and the general public. But the stakes are now high

enough—Viacom paid $3.5 million to settle a

spate of indecency cases, and the industry even faces threats of license

revocations—that they are willing to risk a possible backlash against their

campaign from viewers who think government standards need to be

strengthened.

The TV Watch coalition comprises some strange bedfellows:

American Conservative Union,

Americans for Tax Reform,

Center for Creative Voices in Media,

The Creative Coalition, Media Freedom Project, The Media

Institute, NBC Universal,

News Corp., Viacom Inc., the

U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Web site

SpeakSpeak.org. ABC parent Disney is

not currently a member of the coalition.

The group will advocate parental controls and personal responsibility

over government regulation of broadcast or cable TV and suggests that it will

also push against cable regulations like tiering or enforced à la carte,

saying they are just another form of government control.

The three major media companies on the list provided the seed money for

the effort, although Executive Director Jim

Dyke would not give specific amounts.

On the other side of the battle is the Parents

Television Council (PTC), which has inundated the

FCC with complaints over Janet Jackson and others. PTC President

Brent Bozell dismisses the coalition as a

network-financed hired gun that he says includes groups—he singles out the

American Conservative Union and Americans for Tax Reform—that have “never

given a moment's thought to the suffocating sewage coming from the

entertainment industry.”

NBC just last week agreed to join the other networks in airing the

content “descriptors” that work with the V-chip ratings, having fought

against the descriptors for almost eight years.

Separately last week, the cable industry announced an effort to increase

the size and frequency of content ratings and to better promote the

availability of parental controls.

The group commissioned a poll that found that most people would rather

occasionally see something that offends them than have the government

“crowding out their personal responsibility and personal choices.”

The poll of 1,002 respondents was conducted by Peter D. Hart Research Associates and the

Luntz Research Companies and has a margin of

error of ±3%.

Among its findings: