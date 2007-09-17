Big Ten Recruits Short-Form Infomercials

The Big Ten Network has cut a deal with direct response advertising firm WorldLink to sell short-form infomercials to air on the sports net.

The network launched Aug. 30, reaching 29 million subs, says Big Ten, with sports and other events from the 11 colleges and universities in the Big Ten (University of Illinois, Indiana University, University of Iowa, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota, Northwestern University, Ohio State University, Penn State University, Purdue University, and the University of Wisconsin).

Big Ten is a Fox Networks Group channel.