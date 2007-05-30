Big Ten Network Taps Revsine as First On-Air Talent
By Ben Grossman
The Big Ten Network today named Dave Revsine to be its lead studio host, the first on-air hire for the network set to launch in August.
As part of his duties, Revsine will host a nightly studio show on the network. Revsine, who is a Northwestern alum, has been with ESPN since 1996.
"Dave brings a wealth of knowledge and a real passion for college sports to the network," says Big Ten Network President Mark Silverman. "When you couple his talent and experience with his being a Northwestern graduate and a Chicago native, it’s obvious why we see Dave as the ideal candidate to lead the network’s on-air coverage."
At the ESPN networks, he held a variety of roles, but focused primarily on college sports. He begins his duties at the Big Ten Network July 1 in advance of the launch.
"I wanted to devote myself full time to where my passion is, and that’s to college sports, and for the conference I care most about," Revsine said. "When I got on the plane after my first interview, I knew that this was where I wanted to be. I’m glad they shared that opinion."
The network now will turn its attention to hiring football and basketball studio analysts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.