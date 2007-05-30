Big Ten Network Taps Revsine as First On-Air Talent

The Big Ten Network today named Dave Revsine to be its lead studio host, the first on-air hire for the network set to launch in August.

As part of his duties, Revsine will host a nightly studio show on the network. Revsine, who is a Northwestern alum, has been with ESPN since 1996.

"Dave brings a wealth of knowledge and a real passion for college sports to the network," says Big Ten Network President Mark Silverman. "When you couple his talent and experience with his being a Northwestern graduate and a Chicago native, it’s obvious why we see Dave as the ideal candidate to lead the network’s on-air coverage."

At the ESPN networks, he held a variety of roles, but focused primarily on college sports. He begins his duties at the Big Ten Network July 1 in advance of the launch.

"I wanted to devote myself full time to where my passion is, and that’s to college sports, and for the conference I care most about," Revsine said. "When I got on the plane after my first interview, I knew that this was where I wanted to be. I’m glad they shared that opinion."

The network now will turn its attention to hiring football and basketball studio analysts.