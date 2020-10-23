Big Ten Network Has New Logo as Football Returns

With the Big Ten belatedly kicking off its college football season, the Big Ten Network unveiled a new logo and branding package on Friday.

The new logo will be used on all of the network’s linear and digital platforms. The network has also created logos using the colors of all 14 teams in the conference.

The Big Ten Network will also be launching a brand ad campaign with a 30-second spot produced by Troika.

“Since the Big Ten Network was created in 2007, our mission has been to serve as THE destination for fans and alumni on all things Big Ten,” said François McGillicuddy, president of the network, a joint venture of Fox and the Big Ten Conference. “The new look leans heavily on the iconic 'B1G' mark, which has come to represent the athletic and academic success of our 14 Big Ten universities, and underscores the nature of who we are and what we do.”

A revamped Big Ten Network Plus subscription service, featuring live streams of non-televised events and replays of televised events, is scheduled to launch in the coming weeks.