Will Chris Noth's guest shot on Law & Order: Criminal Intent become a permanent engagement?

Noth was already set for a January episode reprising the Det. Mike Logan character he played from 1990 to '95 on the original Law & Order. Since leaving the show, he has gained star power as Sex and the City's swoon-inducing Mr. Big.

Erratic behavior by CI star Vincent D'Onofrio has NBC Universal executives considering Noth as an emergency backup in the lead-detective role, according to industry sources. The New York Post's Page Six column has chronicled D'Onofrio's instability, reporting that he passed out on the set, was starting fistfights and was an overall nightmare to work with. He was hospitalized briefly after the first fainting spell, then returned to the hospital when he keeled over a week later at home. An NBC spokeswoman confirms Noth's planned guest spot but says she knows of no discussions of any casting changes on the show. But we give the idea a big thumbs-up.