Big shakeup at ABC

Robert Callahan is leaving the top slot at ABC and his predecessor, Steve

Bornstein, will replace him, officials confirm.

Bornstein has been running The Walt Disney Co.'s Internet assets since late

1999, but before that, he had the top job at ABC -- his reward for turning ESPN

into a cash cow.

Now Bornstein is set to return to ABC after many of Disney's Internet plans,

including the now-shuttered GO.com portal, have

not been realized.

But unlike in his first stint, Bornstein will not have responsibility for the

co-owned cable operations, nor for radio. Instead, he'll oversee the ABC

Television Network, the ABC-owned TV stations and Buena Vista Television, the

syndicated TV-programming arm. His title will be president, ABC Television.

Callahan, who has run the ABC Broadcast Group since last April, never fully

made the transition to the West Coast -- he was renting a house in Burbank,

Calif. -- and he ultimately decided that he couldn't do it for personal reasons,

sources say.

Callahan and Disney president Robert Iger had talked about opportunities for

him on the East Coast for several months, sources say. But Callahan has decided

to move on after a transitional period.