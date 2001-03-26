Big screen icons

The Face of Jesus in Art, a co-production of WNET-TV and Voyager Productions Ltd., will get a big screen premiere at Radio City Music Hall several days prior to its airing on public broadcasting stations. The film, which looks at the influence of the religious icon on art and culture over the past 2000 years, will be shown at the historic New York City theater March 31, and will then air over PBS stations Easter Week, between April 8 and 15. Expected at the gala event are two cardinals and some of the well-known talent who lent their voices to the project, including Edward Hermann (Eleanor & Franklin), Sam Waterston, Mel Gibson and Stacy Keach. Executive producer and WNET President Bill Baker said: "Using widescreen 35-millimeter film, the latest digital technology and motion-control photography, we virtually reconstruct and relocate works into their original locations so that viewers may appreciate them not in museums, but in the settings originally intended by the artists."