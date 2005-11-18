Big Screen Heavies Join Fox's 24

With Fox’s 24 slated to return for its fifth season in January, the show is expanding its acting ranks with the addition of Julian Sands (A Room with a View), Peter Weller (Robo Cop) and Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actress JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist and The Big Chill).

When the new season launches over two nights from 8-10 p.m. Jan. 15 and 9-10 p.m. Jan. 16—its 100th episode—the British-born Sands will play billionaire bad guy Vladamir Bierko, while Peter Weller portrays Christopher Henderson, the federal agent who recruited Jack Bauer to counter-terrorism work more than a decade ago. Williams is Henderson’s wife, Miriam.

All three characters will come face-to-face with Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) in the new season, which picks up 18 months after the conclusion of season four. Bauer is presumed dead but is actually living a new life with Diane (Connie Britton) and her son Derek (Brady Corbet).