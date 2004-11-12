Big-Screen Baywatch

Trim figures in tight red swimsuits will be doing their thing on the big screen thanks to a seven-figure deal between FremantleMedia Ltd. and DreamWorks SKG.

According to FremantleMedia, the studio will put into immediate development a theatrical remake of Baywatch, the syndicated TV hit that bordered on self-parody with its preponderance of bouncy babes and buff surf studs.

No word on whether any cast members--including David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and Yasmine Bleeth--will be courted to reprise their roles.