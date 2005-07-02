Big Media's Supreme Victories

Big media just swept a double header.

In two separate decisions last week, the Supreme Court set ground rules

for two of the most important new communications technologies.

The first ruling upheld FCC rules allowing cable companies to bar

competing Internet service providers (ISPs) from their high-speed Web

services.

In the second decision, the justices ruled that Grokster and other

peer-to-peer (P2P) networks that allow unrestricted swapping of audio and video

files can be held liable for copyright infringement if they encourage users to

make illegal downloads.

The Grokster ruling will likely shut down the most popular use of P2P

networks: downloading the latest music, movies and TV shows for free. Going

forward, P2P networks must charge for downloads and pay royalties to copyright

holders. The ruling also takes the pressure off music labels and film studios

to lower prices and offer content online. The cable ruling gives cable

operators more incentive to invest the billions necessary to expand their fiber

broadband networks but could also give them power to exercise monopoly control

over high-speed networks.

The Grokster decision reversed a lower-court ruling that P2P networks

face no liability as long as a network has some potential for legitimate use,

such as distributing public-domain content.

Movie studios and broadcasters cheered the decision after arguing that

more than 90% of the digital-file sharing over P2P networks is illegal and

threatens their industries' survival. Motion Picture Association of America

President Dan Glickman called the ruling “a reaffirmation of common law in

the digital age.”

Ian Ballon, co-chair of the intellectual property and internet practice

at law firm Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, predicts networks like Grokster will

be forced to pay billions of dollars in potential damages and will go out of

business unless they implement digital-rights management software that requires

users to pay for copyrighted content the way Apple's iTunes and the

resurrected Napster do.

Whether Grokster itself faces any potential damages must now be decided

in a federal appeals court, where judges will determine whether the network

operators “induced” users to make illegal downloads.

“Peer-to-peer users will have to start paying for content,” Ballon

says. “Grokster's model of earning advertising revenue based on the number

of eyeballs seeing the site is dead.”

In the cable-modem case, the justices ruled that cable operators, at

least for the foreseeable future, are free to bar competing Internet providers

from their broadband networks. ISPs like Earthlink have been trying since 1998

to win government-mandated access to cable lines, a delivery platform that can

be 50 times faster than dial-up phone access.

The ruling preserves a 2002 FCC decision to keep cable broadband free of

access rules while the business is still in development. The agency has

reserved the right to impose access mandates later if cable abuses its network

control by, for instance, restricting access to content that competes with

cable TV programming or Web sites that vie with cable-owned sites.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco rejected the FCC's

“hands-off-for-now” approach and declared that the 1996 Telecommunications

Act binds cable broadband to the same access obligations that require phone

companies to lease their DSL capacity to others.

But Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the majority, said the FCC

should have been given deference to interpret the 1996 law as it saw fit. He

also noted that the FCC is reviewing whether to eliminate access mandates

imposed on telephone DSL. “The commission is in a far better position to

address these questions than we are,” Thomas wrote.

The Bell companies are hoping the court's ruling will finally give the

FCC enough legal certainty to end DSL access obligations. “The commission can

now craft rules for all broadband providers that will allow them to invest in

and compete against one another in a way that benefits consumers,” says Jim

Olson, general counsel for the U.S. Telecom Association.

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin has insisted that the commission has dragged

its feet in providing level competition between cable and telephone broadband.

He said, “This decision provides much-needed regulatory clarity and a

framework for broadband.”