Big-market TV fees up

Large-market TV stations will see their regulatory fees rise between 18%-24%

from 2002, the Federal Communications Commission announced Friday.

VHF stations in markets 1-10 will pay $57,650, up 23% from last year’s

$47,050. VHF stations in markets 11-25 will pay $43,225, up 18% from $34,700. In

the same markets, respectively, UHF stations will pay $15,850, up 24%, and

$12,875, up 20%.

Cable systems are expected to generate total revenue of $44.6 million on fees

of 66 cents per subscriber. The 2002 fee was 53 cents per subscriber.

For FCC licensees in all industries, the agency aims to collect $269 million

from regulatory fees, up 23% from $219 million in 2002.

Regulatory fees were ordered by Congress in 1994 to cover the costs of

overseeing industry and managing spectrum.