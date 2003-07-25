Big-market TV fees up
Large-market TV stations will see their regulatory fees rise between 18%-24%
from 2002, the Federal Communications Commission announced Friday.
VHF stations in markets 1-10 will pay $57,650, up 23% from last year’s
$47,050. VHF stations in markets 11-25 will pay $43,225, up 18% from $34,700. In
the same markets, respectively, UHF stations will pay $15,850, up 24%, and
$12,875, up 20%.
Cable systems are expected to generate total revenue of $44.6 million on fees
of 66 cents per subscriber. The 2002 fee was 53 cents per subscriber.
For FCC licensees in all industries, the agency aims to collect $269 million
from regulatory fees, up 23% from $219 million in 2002.
Regulatory fees were ordered by Congress in 1994 to cover the costs of
overseeing industry and managing spectrum.
