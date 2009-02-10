'Big Love' Sees Big Growth

HBO’s Big Love has been seeing some big growth following its third season premiere last month. The drama’s third season debut was down from season two, but since the premiere, the show has seen four consecutive weeks of viewership growth.

The latest episode drew 1.9 million viewers, up 65% from the premiere. When replays, HBO On-Demand and DVRs are considered, each episode is pulling in an average of 5 million viewers.

That growth did not go unnoticed, with the pay cabler giving the series a fourth season pickup last week.