‘Big Lebowski,’ ‘Wonder Years’ Actor David Huddleston Dead at 85

David Huddleston, who played the title character in the 1998 flick The Big Lebowski and appeared in numerous television shows, has died. He was 85.

Huddleston, a Virginia native, died of heart and kidney disease Aug. 2 in Santa Fe, N.M. his wife Sarah Koeppe told the Los Angeles Times.

The character actor, whose career spanned six decades, starred in movies Blazing Saddles (1974), Santa Claus (1985), The Producers (2005).

Some of his many television roles include The Wonder Years, The West Wing and Gunsmoke, among others.

Also: Blake Krikorian Dead at 48