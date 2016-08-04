Report: Blake Krikorian Dead at 48

Blake Krikorian, a much-loved entrepreneur best known for leading place-shifting pioneer Sling Media, maker of the Slingbox, died Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the age of 48.

Recode, the first to report of Krikorian’s death, noted that the cause of his death is still unconfirmed but said Krikorian was “apparently struck by a heart attack while surfing in the San Francisco area.”

Jason Krikorian, who co-founded Sling Media, maker of the Slingbox, also posted word of Blake’s passing on his Facebook page: “As many of you may have heard, yesterday we lost a great man, Blake Krikorian. My brother. My best friend. My business partner. My mentor. My hero. A wonderful father and wife. A beloved friend to so many. I don't have the words to properly express my feelings, or those of his dear family. Thank you to all of the beautiful thoughts and messages to Cathy Krikorian and Blake's family.”

