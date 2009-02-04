Big Job Cuts Coming to Time Warner Cable

Related: Q1 Earnings Results Could Mean Gloomy Upfronts

Time Warner Cable chief operating officer Landel Hobbs said Wednesday the second-biggest U.S. cable operator will undergo a major restructuring resulting in the loss of 1,250 jobs across the country.

Discussing fourth-quarter results on a call with analysts, Hobbs said that last year a restructuring of its field operations, which involved reducing its operations from 20 divisions to six regions, resulted in the elimination of roughly 500 positions across the country.

Now it is time for the company to make "the next step," Hobbs said.

