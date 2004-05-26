Big Green Marketing Machine

Direct marketing of fast food to kids may be on the radar screens in Washington, but that hasn't stopped Burger King from targeting kids in a big way with a promotion tied to the release of Shrek 2.

It has launched a campaign of "kid-directed" 30 second TV ads (created by Campbell-Mithun) to push its Shrek Kids Meals, which include free high tech toy prizes that range from a talking Ginger Bread Man ("Insert a trading card into the reader and hear a funny movie quote from the Gingerbread Man") to Shrek's Secret Storybook ("Wave the key over the lock to open the book and reveal three Shrek activity cards.")

The campaign also includes Web marketing and in-store displays.