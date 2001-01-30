Big game gives CBS win on week

CBS rode the Super Bowl to a rare ratings win for the week, outdistancing the other networks by a margin like the one in the big game.

The 35.8 rating, 71 share the Baltimore Ravens' shellacking of the New York Giants ultimately racked up - low by Super Bowl standards - made the Tiffany Net shine, with 21.2 million average viewers in prime and an 8.5 rating among adults 18-49.

Beyond the big game anomoly, Fox took second spot in the 18-49 sweepstakes with a 4.5 to NBC's 4.2 rating. Temptation Island was the margin for victory, with an 8.8/21 score in Fox's Wednesday night lineup. NBC's Thursday night big guns were all repeaters last week, but its Wednesday night also showed strength, with Ed (5.3/14 ) drawing its biggest numbers since October, while West Wing (6.3/15) and Law & Order (7.1/19) did their usual thing.

ABC edged NBC in total viewers, with the mouse averaging 11.3 million viewers to the peacock's 10.5 million, as Fox finished third with 9.4 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco