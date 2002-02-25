`Big Four' thinking family

The Family Friendly Programming Forum is now working with all of the 'Big

Four' broadcast networks.

Over the past two seasons, the advertiser-sponsored production consortium

aimed at developing family-friendly fare has helped to fund and develop a pair

of series at The WB Television Network -- freshman comedy Raising Dad and

sophomore Gilmore Girls.

The forum comprises more than four-dozen advertisers supplying seed money for

scripts and pilots.

With development season in full swing, the forum's Barbara Bacci Mirque said

it has already seen more than 30 potential concepts from the four networks.

'We'd like to get a couple of shows on the air each season that are

family-friendly,' she said, 'and we are encouraged because we are seeing so many

different concepts from so many networks.'