Big Four target diversity

Diversity chieftains from the 'Big Four' broadcast networks were in

Washington, D.C., to update congressional minority caucuses on efforts to

include more ethnic groups among their characters.

In an attempt to head off criticism that followed the unveiling of the 2001

season, the nets reassured lawmakers that they are preparing to increase the

amount of minority characters on their shows, as well as to feature them in more

quality roles.

Meeting with the House Asian and Pacific American, Black and Hispanic

Caucuses were NBC's Paula Madison, ABC's John Rose, CBS' Josie Thomas and Fox's

Mitsy Wilson. All four execs have been assigned to head their nets' diversity

efforts.

The networks are still stinging from a November report from a coalition of

minority groups that gave all four unsatisfactory grades both in feature

minorities in programming and promoting them up the employment ranks. The report

came six months after the nets signed a pact agreeing to improve their diversity

programs.