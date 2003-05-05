'Big Four' name names

Mutant Enemy, Once Upon a Frog, Persons Unknown, Deedle-Dee, Where's Lunch,

Tea Gal and Java Boy.

New names for bands? No, some of the production companies filling the

networks' schedules.

The names were part of an appendix to a Federal Communications Commission

filing by the "Big Four" networks showing just how many different independent

producers are actually represented on their airwaves, although some of these are

"in association" with bigger names.

The issue of whether or not giant studios have muscled independents off the

networks' schedules is part of the debate over whether to reinstate some form of

financial-syndication rules.

We saved our favorite production company name for last: Dorothy Parker Drank

Here.

Who said long legal documents were dry?