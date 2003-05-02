'Big Four' keep up fin-syn fight

Although Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell has said

that a reimposition of any variant on the financial interest and syndication (fin-syn)

rules will not be a part of the current broadcast-ownership-rule review,

scheduled for a June 2 vote, the networks aren't taking any chances.

Given the concerns expressed by other commissioners about the possible effects

of consolidation on programming quality and diversity, the networks want to make

sure that a writer- and producer-led push to set aside 25 percent of network

schedules for independent productions, or another limiting broadcast and cable

networks to 50 percent in-house production, don't sneak into the proceeding.

The "Big Four" filed a 66-page document with the commission this week laying

out their case that any new fin-syn rules are unjustifiable in the current media

marketplace and legally unsupportable.