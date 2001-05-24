Big Four give Congress staffs two cents

The big four TV networks responded to the Network- Affiliated Stations Alliance (NASA) recent lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill by briefing House and Senate Commerce Committee staff themselves this week.

Randy Falco, head of NBC Television, joined Washington representatives from each network - including NBC's Robert Okun, Viacom's Gail MacKinnon, News Corp.'s Michael Regan and ABC's Preston Padden - in presenting the networks' view of their relationships with affiliates.

NASA in March submitted a petition to the FCC asking the agency to mediate its dispute with the networks. The FCC this week opened the proceeding up for public comments. - Paige Albiniak