'Big Four' to cover Powell live

The "Big Four" broadcast networks have confirmed that they will provide live coverage of Secretary of State Colin Powell's address to the United Nations Wednesday, when he is scheduled to present the United States' evidence of Iraqi

violations of the UN disarmament resolution.

Fox will make Fox News Channel's feed available to affiliates, which

can make their own calls about whether and how much to carry.

The address is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EST.

It's shaping up to be a busy week for the broadcast-network news departments,

with all four also providing live coverage of the memorial service Feb. 4 in

Houston for the Columbia shuttle crew (the same FNC feed option in Fox's case).

That service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST.

Dan Rather will anchor CBS' coverage of the memorial service from the grounds

of the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Rather will also anchor the evening news from Houston before returning to New

York to anchor the Powell coverage Wednesday morning.

Brokaw and Jennings will anchor both from New York.

Fox's Shepard Smith will anchor the Powell coverage from New York, with Washington, D.C.,

managing editor Britt Hume providing commentary.