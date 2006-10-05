Big Day Set To Debut

ABC is bringing rookie comedy Big Day off the bench and will debut the sitcom on Tuesday, November 28 at 9 p.m. ET. The timeslot was originally supposed to be home to Knights Of Prosperity, which has been shelved.

Big Day was originally scheduled to air Thursdays at 8, but the network subsequently decided to pull both it and Notes from the Underbelly off of the schedule at the beginning of the season.

Big Day was created by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa Matthew Carlson is also an executive producer for the show, which is from Sony Pictures Television.