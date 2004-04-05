The Big Dance Nabs Big Ratings

CBS said its nine-day preliminary average national household rating and share for this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Championship is up 30% to a 6.1 rating/13 share from last year’s 4.7/9.

Coverage of the Final Four on Saturday (April 3) earned averaged 9.4/19, up 31% from last year. An estimated 41.6 million viewers watched all-or-part of Saturday's coverage, up 30% from last year, according to CBS.