The big bucks stop here
According to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Fox TV
Entertainment Group chairman Sandy Grushow had a total 2002 pay package worth
$5.6 million, including salary, bonus and stock options.
Mitch Stern, who runs the Fox-owned TV stations, made $4.5 million -- about
what Fox News head Roger Ailes made. Head sports executive David Hill wasn't far
behind, at almost $4 million.
Stern's boss, Lachlan Murdoch, made $2.8 million, while his dad, Rupert, took
home $9.2 million.
But the biggest breadwinner was News Corp. president and chief operating officer Peter Chernin --
almost $18 million, $14.5 million of it in salary and bonus.
Chase Carey, who bailed out of News Corp. in mid-contract last year, landed
softly with $10.8 million.
