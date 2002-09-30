The big bucks stop here

According to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Fox TV

Entertainment Group chairman Sandy Grushow had a total 2002 pay package worth

$5.6 million, including salary, bonus and stock options.

Mitch Stern, who runs the Fox-owned TV stations, made $4.5 million -- about

what Fox News head Roger Ailes made. Head sports executive David Hill wasn't far

behind, at almost $4 million.

Stern's boss, Lachlan Murdoch, made $2.8 million, while his dad, Rupert, took

home $9.2 million.

But the biggest breadwinner was News Corp. president and chief operating officer Peter Chernin --

almost $18 million, $14.5 million of it in salary and bonus.

Chase Carey, who bailed out of News Corp. in mid-contract last year, landed

softly with $10.8 million.