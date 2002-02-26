Big Brother 's back

There will be another installment of CBS reality series Big Brother

this summer.

The network announced Tuesday that it was starting a nationwide contestant

search for Big Brother 3, which will be produced for the second time by

Oscar/Emmy Award winner Arnold Shapiro.

CBS' The Early Show news anchor Julie Chen will host Big

Brother for the third time.

CBS executives did not say when the third installment will debut.

Big Brother 2, which debuted July 5, 2001, averaged a 5.7 rating/10 share

in households, 8.5 million viewers and a 3.7/12 in adults 18 through 49 during

its three month run, according to Nielsen Media Research.