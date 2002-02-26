Big Brother 's back
There will be another installment of CBS reality series Big Brother
this summer.
The network announced Tuesday that it was starting a nationwide contestant
search for Big Brother 3, which will be produced for the second time by
Oscar/Emmy Award winner Arnold Shapiro.
CBS' The Early Show news anchor Julie Chen will host Big
Brother for the third time.
CBS executives did not say when the third installment will debut.
Big Brother 2, which debuted July 5, 2001, averaged a 5.7 rating/10 share
in households, 8.5 million viewers and a 3.7/12 in adults 18 through 49 during
its three month run, according to Nielsen Media Research.
