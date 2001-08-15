Big Brother mauls Murder

CBS's Big Brother topped the Tuesday night reality TV rankings, bashing Fox's Murder In Small Town X.

Big Brother, that summer saga of confined housemates trying to survive each other's company to win $1 million, hit a 3.6 rating, 11 share with 8.2 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. That soundly thumped Murder, which slid to a 1.9/6 with 3.9 million takers in the same time slot.

Meanwhile, an hour earlier, NBC's Spy TV slumped to a 2.7/10 with 6.2 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco