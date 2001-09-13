Big Brother housemates told of attacks

The three remaining contestants in CBS's Big Brother 2 house in Studio City, Ca., were informed of the terrorist attacks shortly after they occurred.

The show, which normally does not allow contestants any outside communication, gave all three a briefing Tuesday on what went down. Contestant Monica Baily, who is from Brooklyn, N.Y., has also been given daily updates. The other two contestants have received no further information.

The series, which had been airing three times a week, has not aired since Sept. 6. It returns on Saturday night. CBS executives have not announced its next air-date, but say the season finale will remain Thursday, Sept. 20.