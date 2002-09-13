Big Brother goes over big

CBS was the big ratings winner Thursday night, according to the Nielsen Media

Research fast affiliate numbers.

Its two-hour Big Brother 3, followed by

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, won households, total

viewers and the key adult demographics.

The first half-hour of the night, however, belonged to NBC's Friends, which was tops in households,

viewers, adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and

teens.

Friends and Big Brother tied among adults 18 through 34.

From 8:30 p.m. EST on, however, CBS

controlled the night, winning just about every key ratings category every half-hour

through 11 p.m.

The network said

Big Brother turned in its best

performance to date in households (6.9/12), viewers (10.6 million), adults 18

through 49 (5.0/15) and adults 25 through 54 (5.5/14).

Meanwhile, NBC was generally second through most of the night in the key

categories with Scrubs, Will & Grace, Just Shoot Me and ER.

ABC was third with film Liar, Liar and PrimeTime Live; Fox

was fourth with film Lost & Found.