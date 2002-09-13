Big Brother goes over big
CBS was the big ratings winner Thursday night, according to the Nielsen Media
Research fast affiliate numbers.
Its two-hour Big Brother 3, followed by
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, won households, total
viewers and the key adult demographics.
The first half-hour of the night, however, belonged to NBC's Friends, which was tops in households,
viewers, adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and
teens.
Friends and Big Brother tied among adults 18 through 34.
From 8:30 p.m. EST on, however, CBS
controlled the night, winning just about every key ratings category every half-hour
through 11 p.m.
The network said
Big Brother turned in its best
performance to date in households (6.9/12), viewers (10.6 million), adults 18
through 49 (5.0/15) and adults 25 through 54 (5.5/14).
Meanwhile, NBC was generally second through most of the night in the key
categories with Scrubs, Will & Grace, Just Shoot Me and ER.
ABC was third with film Liar, Liar and PrimeTime Live; Fox
was fourth with film Lost & Found.
