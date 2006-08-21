Big Brother Gives CBS the Edge

CBS edged out ABC and NBC in a close race for the 18-49 demo crown in the Nielsen ratings Sunday night.



CBS averaged a 2.5 rating/7 share on the night, led by a special edition of Big Brother, which averaged a 2.9/8 at 8-9.



ABC was second, led by a repeat of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (2.7/8), which the night before grabbed the Emmy as best reality show, as well as a repeat of Grey's Anatomy (2.7/7).



NBC was third with its preseason NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, with the game spiking at a 2.7 at 9:30-10, before slipping to a 2 rating at 10:30-11 as the Seahawks built a large lead.



Fox was fourth with a 1.9/5 in the demo for the Teen Choice Awards in place of its usual lineup of animated sitcoms including The Simpsons, which also won a Creative Arts Emmy the night before as best animated series.



The WB limped in with a .7/2, with a repeat of Charmed beating a new outing for Don Johnson vehicle, Just Legal.

