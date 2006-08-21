Big Brother Gives CBS the Edge
CBS edged out ABC and NBC in a close race for the 18-49 demo crown in the Nielsen ratings Sunday night.
CBS averaged a 2.5 rating/7 share on the night, led by a special edition of Big Brother, which averaged a 2.9/8 at 8-9.
ABC was second, led by a repeat of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (2.7/8), which the night before grabbed the Emmy as best reality show, as well as a repeat of Grey's Anatomy (2.7/7).
NBC was third with its preseason NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, with the game spiking at a 2.7 at 9:30-10, before slipping to a 2 rating at 10:30-11 as the Seahawks built a large lead.
Fox was fourth with a 1.9/5 in the demo for the Teen Choice Awards in place of its usual lineup of animated sitcoms including The Simpsons, which also won a Creative Arts Emmy the night before as best animated series.
The WB limped in with a .7/2, with a repeat of Charmed beating a new outing for Don Johnson vehicle, Just Legal.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.