Big Brother Gets Web Sibling
CBS is launching an online talk show to accompany Big Brother 5, which premieres Tuesday, July 6, at 9 p.m.
House Calls: The Big Brother Talk Show will stream for a half-hour Monday through Friday at 1 pm ET at CBS.com starting Wednesday, July 7.
Gretchen Massey, on-air talent with Viacom-owned KLSX Los Angeles, and Big Brother 3 house guest Marcellas Reynolds, will host the show.
Viewers will send e-mails and call in to the talker at 323-CBS-1000 to discuss the latest developments on the prime time show, which will air on CBS three times a week from July through September (Tuesday at 9, Thursday at 8 and Saturday at 9).
The Internet talk show will be produced by cbs.com's EyeNet Works.
