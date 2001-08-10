Big Brother gets bump from Bush

Big Brother apparently benefitted from George Bush's lead-in Thursday night, as the reality show maintained its summer ratings pace.

CBS's sequel reality game series tracking the candid exploits of a bunch of housebound millionaire wannabes hit a 4.0 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 and drew 9.6 million viewers. President Bush's remarks to the nation on stem cell research, carried live by three broadcast networks, pre-empted Big Brother's start and drew approximately 10.4 million viewers on CBS.

Also following Bush, ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 11.6 million viewers. In a pre-Bush slot, NBC's summer reality entry Spy TV matched Big Brother among 18-49ers with a 4.0/13, but drew just 7.5 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco