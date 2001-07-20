Big Brother exhibits vital signs

CBS's second run of its Big Brother reality series showed sign of life on Thursday night.

The series about a dozen millionaire wannabes trying to survive house confinement with each other to win it, hit a 3.6 rating, 13 share among 18-49ers in Nielsen fast national numbers with 9.1 million viewers. Head-to-head, Friends hit a 4.2/15 with 8.6 million viewers. Big Brother's first half-hour matched that viewer total, but scored a 3.4/12 with adults 18-49. NBC's Spy TV hit a 3.8/13 with 7.7 million viewers against the back end of Big Brother, which gained momentum with 9.6 million viewers.

A C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation repeat followed Big Brother with a 3.6/12 and 10.7 million viewers. ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? was tops on the night in total viewers with 11.8 million. - Richard Tedesco